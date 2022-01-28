Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
