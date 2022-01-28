Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

