Noir Reaches One Day Volume of $186.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Noir has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $108,169.60 and $186.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00179111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00074372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00382460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,475,421 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

