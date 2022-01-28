None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Trading Down 0%

None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.82. 461,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 723,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in None in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of None during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in None during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in None during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of None in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

