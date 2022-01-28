Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $7.15 million and $1.20 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00004964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.59 or 0.06635539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.47 or 0.99849199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.