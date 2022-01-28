Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

