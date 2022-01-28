Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 200.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

