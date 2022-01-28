Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 102,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,537,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.