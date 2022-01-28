Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 102,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,537,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
