Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 184,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,099,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.87.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $269.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

