Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NYSE:NGC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.