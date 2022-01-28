Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $22.48 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,201,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,723,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

