Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $437.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $376.45. 15,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,359. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.98. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 803,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

