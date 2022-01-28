Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.21% of Northwest Natural worth $228,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $153,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWN opened at $47.31 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

