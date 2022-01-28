Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.31. 26,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 64,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.3283903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,563,450.13.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

