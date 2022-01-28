NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 66,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,234,316 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

