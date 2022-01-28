Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NVZMY opened at $69.15 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

