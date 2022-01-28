Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $6.89 on Friday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $11,331,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $114,204,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

