NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 30564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $114,204,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $11,331,000.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

