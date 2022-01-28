Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 3.2% on Strong Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $99.82. Approximately 16,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,918,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.74.

The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

