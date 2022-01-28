Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$86.70 and last traded at C$87.58. 1,703,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,561,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

