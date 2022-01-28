Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.65

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 116863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

