Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $16.07 on Friday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

