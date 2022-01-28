Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $16.07 on Friday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
