Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

