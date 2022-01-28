Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, an increase of 384.7% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
