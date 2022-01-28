Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, an increase of 384.7% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,083,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after buying an additional 423,372 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,844,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 117,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,986 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

