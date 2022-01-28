Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 588.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $14.77 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

