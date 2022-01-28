Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 588.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $14.77 on Friday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
