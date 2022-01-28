NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 237.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,306 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $253,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

