Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Holdings Raised by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549,497 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 1.2% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 2.83% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $35,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OCSL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

