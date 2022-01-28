Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.40% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 239.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 254.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 72,568 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OMP opened at $24.88 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.