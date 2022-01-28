Observer Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.28 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and $183,557.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

