Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) PT Raised to GBX 1,115 at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 1,115 ($15.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ocean Outdoor stock opened at GBX 10.10 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. Ocean Outdoor has a 12 month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15).

Ocean Outdoor Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

