ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $42.51. 18,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.03. ODP has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ODP by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,788,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

