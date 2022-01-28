ODUWA (OWC) Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $9,085.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,699.31 or 0.99964385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00077970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00509629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

