Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ OPI opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.