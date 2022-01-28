Offshift 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.46 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $13.00 or 0.00035046 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $58.35 million and $5.46 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,038.14 or 0.99884747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00075779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00474520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

