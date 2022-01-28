Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.86. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,013,975 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $391.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 45.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 38,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

