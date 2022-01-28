Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 3.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Okta worth $182,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.53 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.04. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

