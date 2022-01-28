Okta, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.09) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Truist Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the year.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $172.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 52-week low of $172.53 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $228,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

