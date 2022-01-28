Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $170.96

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $170.96 and last traded at $174.16, with a volume of 2671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.