Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

ORI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

