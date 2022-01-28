Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Olin stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

