Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.99

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 1917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

