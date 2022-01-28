Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

