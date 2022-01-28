Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $30.06 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.