OMG Network Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00012049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $624.00 million and $396.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00280910 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.