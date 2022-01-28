Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OMC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. 1,187,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,771. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 67,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,916,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

