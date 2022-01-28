OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

