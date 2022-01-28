OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.31. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 144,197 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

