OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of analysts have commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ONEW opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

