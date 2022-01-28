OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,785. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

