Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $55,646.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107130 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

