OpenOcean Reaches Market Cap of $22.61 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $22.61 million and $3.57 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.08 or 0.06594250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.36 or 0.99836067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00051741 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

